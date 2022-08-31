Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter problems find solutions in Innovation Match Game

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 90: Warfighter problems find solutions in Innovation Match Game

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Story by Daryl Mayer 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Innovation Match Game, in this instance, takes problem statements identifying virtual training needs from Air Force organizations and then 'matches' a solution from industry.

    It will be held at the Industry/Interservice Training Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida the last week of November. The Simulators Division's Innovation Team is leading the effort.

    The deadline to submit an application to Match Game is September 9. Requests for an application or any questions should be directed to AFLCMC.WNS.Sims_Innovate@us.af.mil.

    "We came up with the idea of a Match Game to be able to look at a problem space and look at two or three vendors that have done things that are kind of similar to that problem. Then we'll give them an opportunity to demonstrate and do it in a fun format," said Margaret Merkle, Innovation Program Manager, during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast.

    Training units that apply will identify a specific training concern for which they are seeking an innovative solution and will then receive pitches from 3 vendors with potential solutions. After presentations and a Q&A session, the audience will vote and select the best match to solve the Unit's problem.

    There was a Match Game last year with four Air Force training units submitting problem statements, according to Emily Edmiston, who served as the "producer" of the game last year.

    "I think the vendors had a great time kind of being able to showcase what they've done. The units had the opportunity to go over problems that they're experiencing and get some really unique options for solving different problems," she said. "It was a great success last year, and we've had a lot of positive feedback come back from the event."

    To hear the full conversation, you can watch Leadership Log on YouTube at https://youtu.be/fjYwphrbsaA. You can also listen by searching "Leadership Log" on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

