AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 90: Warfighter problems find solutions in Innovation Match Game

The Innovation Match Game, in this instance, takes problem statements identifying virtual training needs from Air Force organizations and then 'matches' a solution from industry. It will be held at the Industry/Interservice Training Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida the last week of November. The Simulators Division's Innovation Team is leading the effort.
(U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)
Warfighter problems find solutions in Innovation Match Game
