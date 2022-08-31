Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 90: Warfighter problems find solutions in Innovation Match Game

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Innovation Match Game, in this instance, takes problem statements identifying virtual training needs from Air Force organizations and then 'matches' a solution from industry. It will be held at the Industry/Interservice Training Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida the last week of November. The Simulators Division's Innovation Team is leading the effort.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 21:39
    Category: Interviews
    Warfighter problems find solutions in Innovation Match Game

    Simulators
    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    Match Game

