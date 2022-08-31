Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’ Welcomes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Ernie Hudson, Kyla Pratt and J.J. Perry in September

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning broadcast “Chief Chat” takes center stage with a September lineup of notable actors, including Ernie Hudson.



“Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor, gives viewers a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support the military community.



Hudson, a former Marine, will give a military-exclusive look into his acting career, including his notable role in “Ghostbusters,” as well as his roles in NBC’s upcoming reboot of “Quantum Leap” and BET’s “Family Business,” at 11 a.m. Central on Sept. 13.



“Chief Chat” also welcomes actor Gbenga Akinnagbe at 11 a.m. Central on Sept. 1. “The Wire” actor will discuss his career and detail his role in the breakout action FX series, “The Old Man.”



Actor Kyla Pratt will join the discussion at 11 a.m. Central on Sept. 22, giving a military-exclusive look at her role as Randi on FOX’s “Call Me Kat,” and at reprising the role of Penny Proud in “The Proud Family” reboot “The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.”



On Sept. 27 “Chief Chat” will welcome actor, director and longtime stuntman J.J. Perry to the show to discuss his recent film, “Dayshift” starring Jamie Foxx, and his experience in the military.



“The military community will get an opportunity to interact with some on-screen favorites throughout the month,” Osby said. “The Exchange is excited to chat with actors from various genres in TV and film who support those who serve.”



Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.



Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.



