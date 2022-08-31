#ChiefChat— @GbengaAkinnagbe, @Ernie_Hudson, @KylaPratt and J.J. Perry join the chat this month! Catch up on previous episodes on YouTube and Spotify, and tune in LIVE Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7396555 VIRIN: 220831-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 2400x1350 Size: 529.39 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’ Welcomes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Ernie Hudson, Kyla Pratt and J.J. Perry in September, by Keiana Holleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.