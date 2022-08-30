Camp Attrahunt Boat Ramp closing for Poker Run

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Camp Attrahunt Boat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Camp Attrahunt Boat Ramp, including its parking lot on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, is closing Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, during the Lake Cumberland Poker Run. (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 30, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Camp Attrahunt Boat Ramp, including its parking lot on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland in Monticello, Kentucky, is closing Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, during the Lake Cumberland Poker Run.



Government stakeholders that include Wayne County Fiscal Court, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and Corps of Engineers, are coordinating the closure of this public site. Law enforcement and first responders will have exclusive use of this area during the Poker Run event.



“This will benefit public safety with improved communication, shorter travel routes for law enforcement organizations responding to requests for help and medical assistance, and provide a controlled area for emergency situations,” said Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager with the Corps of Engineers.



For additional information, contact the Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337. Follow Lake Cumberland at http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland for more news and information.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)