Camp Attrahunt Boat Ramp closing for Poker Run

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Camp Attrahunt Boat Ramp, including its parking lot on the shoreline of Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, is closing Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, during the Lake Cumberland Poker Run. (USACE Photo)

