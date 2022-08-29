Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic

    Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic

    Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season,...... read more read more

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season, rolling out a new custom trailer for the annual Army vs. Air Force matchup scheduled for Nov. 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    The Exchange is a supporter of Army West Point Sports and Air Force Athletics and will have the custom trailer onsite at the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA.

    “The truck wrap features the Commanders’ Classic logo with logos for the Army and Air Force on each side superimposed over stadium seats,” said the Exchange’s Director/CEO Tom Shull, United States Military Academy Class of ’73. “After the game, the trailer, honoring this great rivalry, will be traveling our Nation’s highways, delivering products from the Exchange’s distribution center in Waco, Texas, to Army PXs and Air Force BXs.”

    The Army Black Knights and Air Force Falcons have faced off on the football field every year since 1971. Fans can purchase tickets at CommandersClassic.com or watch the game on CBS on Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. Central. Visit the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/community for more information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:32
    Story ID: 428248
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT