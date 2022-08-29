Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season, rolling out a new custom trailer for the annual Army vs. Air Force matchup scheduled for Nov. 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season, rolling out a new custom trailer for the annual Army vs. Air Force matchup scheduled for Nov. 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.



The Exchange is a supporter of Army West Point Sports and Air Force Athletics and will have the custom trailer onsite at the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA.



“The truck wrap features the Commanders’ Classic logo with logos for the Army and Air Force on each side superimposed over stadium seats,” said the Exchange’s Director/CEO Tom Shull, United States Military Academy Class of ’73. “After the game, the trailer, honoring this great rivalry, will be traveling our Nation’s highways, delivering products from the Exchange’s distribution center in Waco, Texas, to Army PXs and Air Force BXs.”



The Army Black Knights and Air Force Falcons have faced off on the football field every year since 1971. Fans can purchase tickets at CommandersClassic.com or watch the game on CBS on Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. Central. Visit the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/community for more information.