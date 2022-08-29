The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season, rolling out a new custom trailer for the annual Army vs. Air Force matchup scheduled for Nov. 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:32 Photo ID: 7392812 VIRIN: 220829-D-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 3750x1555 Size: 2.13 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.