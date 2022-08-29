The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is going the extra yard this football season, rolling out a new custom trailer for the annual Army vs. Air Force matchup scheduled for Nov. 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7392812
|VIRIN:
|220829-D-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|3750x1555
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange Kicks Off College Football Season with Custom Trailer to Support Commanders’ Classic
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT