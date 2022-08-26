Michigan Guard unit tackles Tunisia at African Lion 22

Photo By Capt. Joe Legros | Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, poses...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Joe Legros | Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, poses for a unit photo June 27, 2022, at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia. They completed an overseas deployment for training (ODT) exercise at African Lion 22, U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from 28 nations and NATO June 6 - 30. The training bolsters interoperability and supports U.S. military strategic readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros) see less | View Image Page

BEN GHILOUF, Tunisia – Southern Tunisia features a vast desert expanse as far as the eye can see. Poisonous scorpions, large camel spiders and multiple species of snakes make this land their home. In addition, fierce sandstorms and extreme heat are the norms during the summer months.



"Coming from Michigan, unit leadership agreed this would make for a unique training environment to test our equipment and challenge our soldiers," said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Darin Alexander, first sergeant of Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment (3rd Bn., 126th Inf. Regt.), Michigan National Guard.



"A challenge is exactly what our soldiers received," he added.



3rd Bn., 126th Inf. Regt. signed up for an overseas deployment for training (ODT) exercise African Lion 22 at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from 28 nations and NATO June 6 - 30. The training bolsters interoperability and supports U.S. military strategic readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world.



The infantry unit’s capabilities feature M4 rifles, some of which include M320 grenade launcher modules, as well as belt-fed M249 squad automatic weapons and M240B machine guns. All of these weapon systems were on display during training.



"We train through extremely cold temperatures throughout the winter in Michigan," said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Blackburn, a platoon sergeant, 3rd Bn., 126th Inf. Regt. "It's great to see our soldiers and equipment can also withstand the stress of extremely hot weather and blowing sand."



To mitigate heat-related casualties, unit leadership emphasized hydration throughout the exercise. Water, as well as powdered electrolytes, was on-hand at all times. Additionally, a medical team, organic to the unit, went out daily to monitor soldiers during and after training missions.



As a result, 3rd Bn., 126th Inf. Regt., successfully completed range operations where soldiers zeroed their weapons, executed reflexive fire scenarios and demonstrated weapons proficiency. Additionally, they conducted multiple dry and live-fire exercises which incorporated combat lifesaver techniques on simulated casualties.



The unit maintained individual soldier readiness and welfare while also completing required company-level mission-essential tasks.



African Lion’s culminating event was a joint combined arms live-fire exercise together with the Tunisian Armed Forces, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and units from the Kansas and Oregon National Guard.



"When we deploy, we’ll deploy with partners,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Timothy Stark, commander of B Co., 3rd Bn., 126th Inf. Regt. “It’s essential to train together, learn from other units and militaries, and grow as a multinational team.”



“We don’t always get to choose our operating environment so we need to be prepared for anything," he added on a cloudless 113-degree Fahrenheit day while leading his unit through a simulated live-fire rehearsal.



Along with approximately 70 soldiers of 3rd Bn., 126th Inf. Regt. who trained in Tunisia, thousands of other U.S. service members conducted exercises concurrently in Morocco, Ghana and Senegal during African Lion 22.



The exercise involves strengthening shared defense capabilities to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations, which is for the common good of the U.S. and African partner nations.



Acclimating to the climate, knowing the terrain and training with partner nations are necessary to accomplish this goal.



"We came to Tunisia to put our soldiers to the test," concluded Alexander. "They passed that test and we are ready when called upon."