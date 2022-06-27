Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard's Bravo Co, 3-126 IN tackles Tunisia at African Lion 22

    BEN GHILOUF, TUNISIA

    06.27.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, poses for a unit photo June 27, 2022, at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia. They completed an overseas deployment for training (ODT) exercise at African Lion 22, U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from 28 nations and NATO June 6 - 30. The training bolsters interoperability and supports U.S. military strategic readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 22:34
    Photo ID: 7390988
    VIRIN: 220627-Z-SD031-645
    Resolution: 5407x3605
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: BEN GHILOUF, TN
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    This work, Michigan National Guard's Bravo Co, 3-126 IN tackles Tunisia at African Lion 22, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan Guard unit tackles Tunisia at African Lion 22

    Michigan National Guard
    ODT
    MING
    3-126 IN
    African Lion
    AL22

