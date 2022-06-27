Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, poses for a unit photo June 27, 2022, at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia. They completed an overseas deployment for training (ODT) exercise at African Lion 22, U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from 28 nations and NATO June 6 - 30. The training bolsters interoperability and supports U.S. military strategic readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 22:34
|Photo ID:
|7390988
|VIRIN:
|220627-Z-SD031-645
|Resolution:
|5407x3605
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|BEN GHILOUF, TN
|Hometown:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard's Bravo Co, 3-126 IN tackles Tunisia at African Lion 22, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan Guard unit tackles Tunisia at African Lion 22
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT