Exchange-Exclusive Brands Provide Value, Savings for Military Shoppers

DALLAS – Military shoppers can get more value for their buck with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s exclusive brands. Authorized shoppers can look for Exchange brands to save on clothing; health and beauty items; household supplies; kitchenware; home décor; snacks; and more—and purchases are always tax-free.



“The Exchange benefit provides maximum value to authorized shoppers every day, especially in challenging times,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With Exchange-exclusive brands, military shoppers get the high-quality items they need while sticking to their budget.”



Military families can save up to 65% on apparel by shopping Exchange labels. Exchange clothing brands for ladies and men, such as JW, Passports and PBX Pro, start at $7.99 or $9.99. Kids clothes, from PBX Pro, Gumballs, Buzz Cuts and PonyTails, start at $5, $7.50, $10 or $15.



The Exchange offers quality brands, at prices 20%-50% off vs. brand names, throughout its PXs, BXs and Expresses:



• Simply Perfect provides savings on small appliances, linens, home décor and dinnerware.

• PowerZone electronics offers affordable phone chargers, headphones, HDMI cables and more.

• Exchange Select lowers the costs of everyday needs from health and beauty items to household goods such as paper towels, cleaning supplies and diapers.

• Patriot’s Choice and North Star deliver convenience for less with trail mix, mixed nuts and other snacks.



Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families can score big savings on value brands at Exchange stores and at ShopMyExchange.com. Disabled Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop PXs and BXs in-store. Honorably discharged Veterans and DoD civilians and Coast Guard retirees can shop and save at ShopMyExchange.com. Weekly deals are available at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



It matters where the military community shops. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



