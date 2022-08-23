Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange-Exclusive Brands Provide Value, Savings for Military Shoppers

    Exchange-Exclusive Brands Provide Value, Savings for Military Shoppers

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Added savings, extra value! @shopmyexchange’s exclusive brands help military shoppers get the items they need at everyday low prices—tax-free!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 12:16
    Photo ID: 7384173
    VIRIN: 220823-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange-Exclusive Brands Provide Value, Savings for Military Shoppers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange-Exclusive Brands Provide Value, Savings for Military Shoppers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT