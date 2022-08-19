ACS offers English as a Second Language to local Italian workers

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Local Italian workers attend one of the English as a Second Language...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Local Italian workers attend one of the English as a Second Language (ESL) classes held Aug. 12, 2022 at the U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service. Through the Relocation Program, ACS hosts ESL to provide the skills needed to learn and improve the language for those whose native language is not English. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Army Community Service is hosting English as a Second Language (ESL) at U.S. Army Garrison Italy in an effort to provide the skills needed to learn and improve the language for those whose native language is not English.



One of the class attendees Federico Pieri, who works as an electrician at the Directorate of Public Works., is very eager to learn.



“I’d like to thank the command for offering this course, which is very useful to develop personal education, learn another culture and get closer to the American community,” Pieri said.



He also underlined the professionalism of the instructor and the well-structured lessons.



“I’d recommend this course to anyone who may be interested both in learning or improving to fine tune their skills,” he said.



“The purpose of the program is to provide our community members an opportunity to learn English in order to facilitate better communication skills, enhance job productivity, potential career opportunities and better understanding of the U.S. military lifestyle,” explained Lance Johnson, relocation program manager at ACS.



He also added that often the responses have been fantastic.



“Participants are thankful for the opportunity to learn English and improve their communication skills either for personal or professional use. There is a difference between the beginner level and the intermediate level learner, which is normally due to their level of exposure to the English language,” Johnson said.



ACS has delivered this service to the community ever since there has been an ACS facility on post. “I can say for sure we had the program in 1994,” he continued, “and it was always associated with ACS Relocation Readiness services.”



ESL is an ongoing program with lessons running twice a week offered to any military spouse, Soldier, Department of Defense civilian, Italian civilian, members of the Italian Military forces and Carabinieri employed on Caserma Ederle and Caserma Del Din.



“Currently we are working to also establish this service at Camp Darby,” added Johnson.



Contractors hired by ACS teach the classes of the three-month program.

One of them, Anna Awuah thinks that participants of her beginners’ class are always very attentive and ask a lot of questions. During the three-hour class they interact, watch videos and learn expressions after listening at a normal speaking speed.



“They are really enthusiastic and willing to learn. They also do their best when interacting,” she said.



The instructor highlighted how they work hard and do their best, especially when they fit the classes into their work schedule, which includes shift rotations.



The free ESL classes are offered through the ACS Relocation Program. Class participation is a minimum of six or a maximum of 15 per class for the beginner or intermediate ESL class. Open registration begins 30 days prior to the start date of class.



For more information or to register, call 0444-71-5829 (DSN: 646-5829) or 0444-71-5843 (DSN: 646-5843).