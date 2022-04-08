NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Provides Logistics Support During RIMPAC 2022

Photo By Shannon Haney | 220706-N-EV910-040 PEARL HARBOR (July 6, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Haney | 220706-N-EV910-040 PEARL HARBOR (July 6, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor’s logisticians provide logistics support pierside to the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. As the world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon R. Haney/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor completed its role supporting the world’s largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), Aug. 4.



For the duration of RIMPAC 2022, June 29 to Aug. 4, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor fulfilled the lead logistics role. The success of any large-scale maritime operation is contingent upon the availability of logistics required by all participating units.



“NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is at the tip of the spear when it comes to supporting ships and submarines in the Pacific Fleet,” said Ralph Jackson, logistic support representative, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “Our bi-annual RIMPAC exercise is our test to show that we are the best, by the providing “service with aloha” to the world’s fleet including material, fuel, mail and food at the highest level to numerous countries.”



During RIMPAC 2022, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor delivered over 1,300 total pallets of material, 527,000 gallons of fuel, 70 pieces of critical material, 112,000 pounds of mail and processed over 1,140 depot level repairables. More specifically, during the “at-sea” phase of RIMPAC, several ships were serviced by United States Naval Ship (USNS) forces. During this time, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor assisted in three replenishment-at-sea load outs to the USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) and USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), totaling $2.7 million in 9M (food) stores deliveries to 12 different mission partners.



“RIMPAC 2022 was an incredible success that showcased how NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor delivers readiness to the Pacific,” said Cmdr. Justin DeVoe, operations director, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “Our team of logisticians synchronized efforts across the coalition and integrated with the logistics staff of Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and the Multinational Logistics Support Element to provide subsistence, general stores and critical, high priority requisitions ashore and via replenishments at sea for 41 foreign and U.S. vessels. From our organic military and civilian logistics support representatives, to our ocean terminals long shoring team, to our contracting professionals, to the 124 reservists that augmented our team; we collectively put on display how effectively we can deliver logistics support and readiness to the fleet.”



RIMPAC 2022 provided the ideal vehicle for NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor to execute its mission, where its supply officers, enlisted logisticians and civilian employees worked together with participating nations to foster cooperative relationships and deliver critical logistics.



“I am extremely proud of the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor team of civilians and military, both active and reservists, and Navy and Air Force, that went above and beyond providing flawless logistics services and support to all the RIMPAC participants,” said Capt. Shawn M. Triggs, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “The team of experts really made the significant increase in operations look easy. Without their dedication and hard work, RIMPAC would not have been a success!”

Twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, three submarines, nine national land forces, and more than 30 unmanned system, approximately 170 aircraft and over 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC 2022. This year's RIMPAC iteration marked the 28th in the series that began in 1971 and is now held every two years.



“Land, sea or air, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is always providing superior, mission partner-focused support to the warfighter,” said La Thomas, logistic support representative, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “We are the heroes behind the heroes!”



This year’s exercise included units and personnel from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States.



This robust constellation of allies and partners support sustained and favorable regional balances of power that safeguard security, prosperity and the free and open international order.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor stands ready to support the next RIMPAC.

“RIMPAC 2022 had its successes and lessons learned that will contribute to the efficiency of future RIMPAC exercises,” said Joel Baumgras, logistic support representative, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “With our logistics support representative team continuously providing “service with aloha” since 1942, the ships know who to contact for logistics support services.”



