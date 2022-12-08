Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion hosts critical medical training

    Battalion hosts critical medical training

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Wright, Allied Forces North Battalion, teaches the Combat Lifesaver

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.12.2022

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    MONS, Belgium -- Allied Forces North Battalion conducted a week-long Combat Lifesaver Course July 25-29.

    The students included 13 Soldiers and airmen from four military units supporting NATO operations in Europe.

    AFNorth Battalion's Staff Sgt. Mathew Wright and Staff Sgt. Gina Marasco taught the course.

    "Combat Lifesaver Training is important because it gives service members the critical skills and proficiency training needed to treat and stabilize casualties on the battlefield until they are able to receive a higher level of care," said Marasco.

    Allied Forces North Battalion conducts regular training in a wide variety of combat and peacetime skills to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance.

    Battalion hosts critical medical training
    Battalion hosts critical medical training

