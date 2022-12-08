Battalion hosts critical medical training

MONS, Belgium -- Allied Forces North Battalion conducted a week-long Combat Lifesaver Course July 25-29.



The students included 13 Soldiers and airmen from four military units supporting NATO operations in Europe.



AFNorth Battalion's Staff Sgt. Mathew Wright and Staff Sgt. Gina Marasco taught the course.



"Combat Lifesaver Training is important because it gives service members the critical skills and proficiency training needed to treat and stabilize casualties on the battlefield until they are able to receive a higher level of care," said Marasco.



Allied Forces North Battalion conducts regular training in a wide variety of combat and peacetime skills to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance.

