Battalion hosts critical medical training

Allied Forces North Battalion conducted a week-long Combat Lifesaver Course July 25-29 in Mons, Belgium. The students included 13 Soldiers and airmen from four military units supporting NATO operations in Europe. Allied Forces North Battalion conducts regular training in a wide variety of combat and peacetime skills to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance. (Video by Pierre Courtejoie)
|08.12.2022
|08.12.2022 04:19
|Video Productions
|854001
|220812-A-QI808-0001
|220812
|DOD_109161658
|00:01:00
|MONS, WHT, BE
|1
|1
