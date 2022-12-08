Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion hosts critical medical training

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.12.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Allied Forces North Battalion conducted a week-long Combat Lifesaver Course July 25-29 in Mons, Belgium. The students included 13 Soldiers and airmen from four military units supporting NATO operations in Europe. Allied Forces North Battalion conducts regular training in a wide variety of combat and peacetime skills to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance. (Video by Pierre Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 04:19
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion hosts critical medical training, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

