Battalion hosts critical medical training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Allied Forces North Battalion conducted a week-long Combat Lifesaver Course July 25-29 in Mons, Belgium. The students included 13 Soldiers and airmen from four military units supporting NATO operations in Europe. Allied Forces North Battalion conducts regular training in a wide variety of combat and peacetime skills to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance. (Video by Pierre Courtejoie)