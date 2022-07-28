Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion hosts critical medical training

    Battalion hosts critical medical training

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Wright, Allied Forces North Battalion, teaches the Combat Lifesaver Course in Mons, Belgium. (Photo by Pierre Courtejoie)

    Battalion hosts critical medical training

