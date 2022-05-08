U.S. and Tentara Nasional Indonesia Engineers Build Path to Partnership

Photo By Sgt. Kyler Chatman | Spc. Damion Cooper from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 84th Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kyler Chatman | Spc. Damion Cooper from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, Survey and Design and members from the Indonesian National Military perform a compaction test during joint road repair operations of a field training exercise road at Python 1 Range, Baturaja, Indonesia, July 31, 2022, as part of Garuda Shield 2022. Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman, 8th Theater Sustainment Command) see less | View Image Page

BATURAJA, INDONESIA – Engineer Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Battalion and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) celebrated the completion of an Engineering Civic Assistance Project (ENCAP) with a ribbon cutting ceremony during Super Garuda Shield on Aug. 5, 2022.



Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces U.S. commitments to our allies and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together.



“This is history,” said Maj. Czi Wahyu W.W.N, a TNI Executive Officer, 12th Construction Battalion. “This road symbolizes a path - a path of the future that lies ahead between the Indonesia and United States.”



Soldiers from the 130th EB and TNI completed the one kilometer road over the course of 10-days. The road cuts through the center of the Indonesia’s Baturaja training area.



“This is definitely one of the bigger impact [projects] that I've gotten to do,” said Sgt. Kyle Coale, 130th EB. “It’s actually going to mean more in the long run.”



The project was motivated by concerns about bringing supplies and conducting medical evacuations with ease during training exercises in Baturaja.



Engineers from the U.S. Army and TNI gathered in a combined mass formation to commemorate the completion of the ENCAP.



Maj. Gen. Stephen Smith, commanding general, 7th Infantry Division, congratulated the engineers for their collaboration and mission success.



“Everything that road signifies is an example of everything we’re trying to do here at Super Garuda Shield,” said Smith. “It's a partnership at all levels. It’s building relationships between the United States Army and the TNI.”



The ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting to open the new road, and photos with the monument listing the names of the U.S. and TNI engineers that contributed to the project.



“The relationship we have built will last forever,” said Warrant Officer Clayton Henshaw, contracting officer, 130th EB. “It’s been outstanding and amazing to work together as one team.”



Several humanitarian and civic assistance events will be occurring during Super Garuda Shield in addition to the ENCAP. The events include cooperative health engagements, community relations events, civil military operations, and key leader engagements.