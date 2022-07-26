St. Louis District has recreation for everyone

Photo By Romanda Walker | St. Louis District recreation sites provide a diverse range of outdoor recreational...... read more read more Photo By Romanda Walker | St. Louis District recreation sites provide a diverse range of outdoor recreational activities that promote a healthy lifestyle to those who visit every year, with the commitment to providing visitors a safe, fun and secure experience. see less | View Image Page

As one of the largest providers of recreation in the nation, with more than 400 Lake and river projects located in 43 states across the country, the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers has just the right spot for you and your family to come and enjoy some well needed rest, relaxation and of course fun!



St. Louis District recreation sites provide a diverse range of outdoor recreational activities that promote a healthy lifestyle to those who visit every year, with the commitment to providing visitors a safe, fun and secure experience. Each year, the St. Louis District hosts millions of visitors who come to enjoy the many recreational opportunities available at our rivers and lakes. Whether it is fishing, camping, boating, picnicking, swimming, sight-seeing, bird watching, hunting, or a variety of other recreation activities, we have something for you.



The St. Louis District operates 316 recreation areas throughout the region, ranging from public landings along the Mississippi River to lock and dam visitor centers to full-service campgrounds. These recreation areas provide:

• 4,024 campsites

• 919 picnic sites

• 181 boat launching ramps

• 3,369 marina slips

• 27 swimming areas

• 99 playgrounds

• 23 fishing docks and piers

• 312 trail miles

• 146 trails

• 11 national recreation trails

• National water trail that begins at Lock 22 in Saverton, Mo. and continues 120 miles downstream to St. Louis.



If you are looking to find your next adventure at one of our campsites, it’s as easy as visiting Recreation.gov to find the closest site to you.

Regardless of your favorite activity one thing is certain, recreation enriches people's lives. A visit to an Army Corps of Engineers' recreation area can strengthen family ties and friendships; create unforgettable memories and connect people to nature that will last a lifetime.



Visit https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/ for more information.