St. Louis District Recreation

There’s nothing like sitting around a campfire with your family and taking in the great outdoors. Did you know the St. Louis District has more than 4,000 campsites for you to choose from?



We want you to enjoy time with your family when camping at our sites, but we would be remiss if we did not remind everyone that public safety remains a priority.



Alex Threlkeld, park ranger with Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is here to offer a few tips.