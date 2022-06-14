Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video by Janet Meredith and Romanda Walker

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    There’s nothing like sitting around a campfire with your family and taking in the great outdoors. Did you know the St. Louis District has more than 4,000 campsites for you to choose from?

    We want you to enjoy time with your family when camping at our sites, but we would be remiss if we did not remind everyone that public safety remains a priority.

    Alex Threlkeld, park ranger with Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is here to offer a few tips.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851545
    VIRIN: 220614-A-HT646-007
    Filename: DOD_109128622
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    This work, St. Louis District Recreation, by Janet Meredith and Romanda Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    St. Louis District has recreation for everyone

    recreation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    water safety
    St. Louis District

