    Make water safety #1

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Janet Meredith and Romanda Walker

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Being the #1 provided of water-based recreation is not taken lightly by the St. Louis District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We want everyone that comes to our recreation areas to be safe and have fun. One of the easiest habits you can follow is to always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make water safety #1, by Janet Meredith and Romanda Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    St. Louis District has recreation for everyone

    TAGS

    recreation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    water safety
    St. Louis District

