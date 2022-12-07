LRC Bavaria transportation assistant makes exercise, nutrition part of her healthy lifestyle

Courtesy Photo | Carina Walberer enjoys a well-deserved break after ascending Wildseeloder Mountain in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Carina Walberer enjoys a well-deserved break after ascending Wildseeloder Mountain in Fieberbrunn, Austria. Walberer, who works as a Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria transportation assistant, believes nutrition, exercise and a healthy lifestyle is very important. And hiking is one of her biggest hobbies and ways to stay active and fit, she said. see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Carina Walberer is not a fitness instructor, dietician or nutritionist. She’s not a trained health professional or doctor. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t understand what it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay fit.



The transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria’s Personal Property Processing Office in Grafenwoehr actually knows quite a bit. It started when she worked at two separate U.S. Army dining facilities in Grafenwoehr and Vilseck as a food service specialist and kitchen attendant.



For over nine years Walberer, along her coworkers at the DFACs, worked extremely hard to ensure U.S. Soldiers stationed or deployed to the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria area of responsibility received nutritious heathy meals.



“A lot of these Soldiers are a long way from home, and they live in the barracks so they rely on us to provide them with good nutritious meals,” said Walberer. “Fresh food, salads and fruits – it helps to keep them healthy and fit, and it’s really important.”



And the 35-year-old local national employee with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s LRC Bavaria practices what she preaches. She, herself, tries to always eat healthy and maintain a healthy lifestyle.



“I’m very careful about what I eat. I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and I try to steer clear of unhealthy, low nutrition foods. And I don’t eat a lot of meats,” she said. “It’s really important.”



But Walberer – who as a transportation assistant is responsible for arranging the movement of personal property and household goods for Soldiers, civilians and their families – has another way of staying healthy and fit. She likes to get outside.



“Hiking is one of my biggest hobbies,” said Walberer. “To get outside and get some fresh air, enjoy nature, see something new and beautiful, and get in some good hiking and exercise – I love it.”



Walberer said she has spent many vacation days outdoors enjoying nature and hiking. Her normal job preparing household goods shipments using the Defense Personal Property System and assisting customers with their transportation needs has her behind a desk a majority of the time.



For that reason, the Parkstein, Germany, native said she really enjoys getting outside and enjoying nature whenever she can. Austria is one of her favorite vacation spots, she said, with all its mountains and great hiking trails. It’s not unusual for her to hike for four or five hours in a single day – mostly up – before she has to turn around and head back down the mountain before dark.



“It’s always so beautiful – the views and the nature,” she said. “Once I saw a whole field of butterflies. It was amazing.”



“And it’s good for the body and soul, all that fresh air and exercise,” Walberer said. “It beats spending the whole day at the office.”



“But everybody is different,” Walberer added. “Some people like to go to the gym. Some like to ride bicycles. I like to hike. All are good. All help us to stay active and healthy.”



In October, Walberer will have five years at the LRC Bavaria transportation office. She said she is responsible for a variety of duties.



“I’m responsible for preparing all the necessary paperwork for the personal property shipments. I also hold transportation briefings for customers, I upload documents into the Defense Personal Property System, and I send all that paperwork to the booking office to coordinate the shipments,” Walberer said.



“It’s a lot of work, but I enjoy it,” she said. “Each customer brings different challenges. They come into the office today, but they’re leaving next week, for example, so it can be hard.”



But Walberer said she and her team at the LRC Bavaria transportation office do their very best to assist their customers however they can.



“It’s my job. I’ll try everything,” she said.



And she said she’ll even try a piece of pizza every once in a while – between salads and healthier meals, of course.



“Everybody loves pizza,” Walberer said.



Good health begins with nutrition, fitness and active living. From guidelines on developing healthy eating habits and ideas on how to stay fit to strategies for giving children a happy, healthy start, Military OneSource provides practical and fresh content as well as initiatives and programs that will motivate people to maintain healthy living and manage their health in creative ways. To learn more go to Military OneSource health and wellness website at www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/healthy-living/fitness-nutrition-active-living.



LRC Bavaria is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Bavaria directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria.



LRC Bavaria reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.