    National Nutrition Month focuses on health eating

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2018

    Photo by Alofagia Oney 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Since 1973, March has been recognized as National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme, Eat Right, Bite by Bite, promotes eating a variety of nutritious foods every day, planning and creating healthful meals each week and the value of consulting a registered dietitian nutritionist.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2018
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 03:34
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    nutrition
    National Nutrition Month
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr
    registered dietitian nutritionist

