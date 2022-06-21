Burlington’s Culinary Team Wins Food Service Award for the First Time in its History

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | NORFOLK, Va. (June 21, 2022) USNS Burlington (T - EPF 10) won Military Sealift...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | NORFOLK, Va. (June 21, 2022) USNS Burlington (T - EPF 10) won Military Sealift Command’s Food Service Excellence Award for the first time in the ship’s three and a half year history. Burlington is recognized for its top-notch food service professionals who can now claim bragging rights as the best of the best in MSC’s Small Afloat category. MSC Atlantic Commodore Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst (center) was on hand to present the award to Burlington’s culinary team. Chief Steward Patrick Jean and Cook Baker Wilson Dorceus are left and right of the commodore, respectively. The remaining civil service mariners, also known as CIVMARs, are on hand to show their support to the culinary team. see less | View Image Page

MSC Atlantic Commodore Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst was on hand to present the award to Burlington’s culinary team – Chief Steward Patrick Jean and Cook Baker Wilson Dorceus. When this dynamic duo combines their unique culinary skills it always results in a fine dining experience for the civil service mariners aboard the vessel, said Jean. “Our efforts are a sign of respect to the crew. We are tasked with providing nutritional food selections; so that, the crew remains strengthened and empowered to do their jobs well – A task we don’t take lightly.”



Food Service is more than just a job; it is a calling said Burlington’s Ship Master Capt. Tyler Driscoll. “It is critical to have a food service program that provides nutritional meals to help the crew maintain their physical and mental readiness to support the Navy. Quality food service also goes a long way toward supporting crew morale and wellbeing.”



I echo Capt. Driscoll’s comments wholeheartedly, said MSC Food Service Director Roberta Jio. “Having a variety of entrees with healthy options, during each meal, for CIVMARs to choose from based on the nutritional information provided is key. The Burlington's food service team cares about what they prepare and serve to the crew, and that is the difference in their success. The dynamic team of Chief Steward Jean and Cook Baker Dorceus is truly professional.”



Supply Officer Teobaldo Barazon played a key role in the culinary’ s team win as the supply office is responsible for providing oversight over Burlington’s food service program.



MSC established the Food Service Management Excellence Award in 1992 to improve the quality of MSC shipboard food service operations and to formally recognize the civilian mariners responsible for outstanding management of shipboard food service operations. In 2003, the award was renamed as the Capt. David M. Cook Food Service Excellence Award, named after Capt. David M. Cook, MSC’s director of logistics from 1995 to 1998.



The award recognizes the challenge of achieving the highest standards of culinary skill and nutrition in the food served to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and CIVMARs aboard its vessels. The award also acknowledges the contribution shipboard foodservice professionals make in order to maintain high morale and fitness to accomplish the ship’s missions.



Burlington is one of four ship winners. The other three were in the following categories: Medium Afloat – USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188), Large Afloat – USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4); and Hybrid Afloat – USS Frank Cable (AS 40).



Burlington, an expeditionary fast transport, is designed for rapid intra-theater transport of troops and military equipment. The ship is one of 14 EPFs scheduled to be built for the U.S. Navy. It is crewed by 26 civil service mariners working for Military Sealift Command who operate, navigate and maintain the ship.



EPFs are capable of transporting approximately 600 tons of military troops, vehicles, supplies and equipment 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. Burlington has sleeping accommodations for up to 42 crew members and 104 mission personnel; and airline-style seating for 312 people. Its aviation flight deck can support day and night flight operations for a wide variety of aircraft, including CH-53 Super Stallions.



Tenth in its class, Burlington is the first ship in the Navy named after Burlington, Vermont’s largest city. The vessel joined MSC’s inventory in 2018.