Exchange Shoppers Can Win $10,000 in Tactical Gear Prizes in Army Birthday Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the U.S. Army a happy 247th birthday by giving away more than $10,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers.



From June 10 to July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at more than 150 of the hottest tactical gear products. Prizes include:



• $250 Exchange gift card, sponsored by Ira Green Inc. (10 winners)

• Surefire M300V Scout IR LED weapon light (five winners)

• Rocky boots (one winner)

• CRKT HZ6 knife (two winners)

• Mercury Tactical Gear deployment pack (10 winners)

• Rite In The Rain readiness tactical pen (10 winners)

• Condor outdoor venture backpack (five winners)

• Otis Earshield Ranger pro earmuff (10 winners)

• Condor fuel hydration pack (five winners)

• BDS Tactical Gear tactical fanny pack (five winners)

• BDS Tactical Gear super admin pouch (five winners)

• GEAR AID 4-in-1 carabiner light kit (10 winners)

• Nite Ize Radiant headlamp (10 winners)

• Chums Secure Entry lanyard (25 winners)

• Whitewater military shooting gloves (20 winners)

• Rite In The Rain memo book (20 winners)



Shoppers can also find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales flyers.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



