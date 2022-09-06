Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Shoppers Can Win $10,000 in Tactical Gear Prizes in Army Birthday Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the U.S. Army a happy 247th birthday by giving away more than $10,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers.

    From June 10 to July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at more than 150 of the hottest tactical gear products.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Army birthday

