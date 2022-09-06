Exchange Shoppers Can Win $10,000 in Tactical Gear Prizes in Army Birthday Sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is wishing the U.S. Army a happy 247th birthday by giving away more than $10,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers.



From June 10 to July 8, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance at more than 150 of the hottest tactical gear products.

