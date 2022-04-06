Republic of Korea, U.S. Navies Conclude Carrier Strike Group Exercise

Courtesy Photo | 220604-N-IR734-4826 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220604-N-IR734-4826 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), along with Carrier Strike Group 5, guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), along with Republic of Korea Navy surface ships ROKS Sejong The Great (DDG 991), ROKS Marado (LPH 6112), and ROKS Munmu The Great (DDH 976) commanded by Maritime Task Flotilla Seven (MTF 7) steam in formation during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) – The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) concluded Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022 in the Philippine Sea, June 4.



The combined forces of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7 operated together during this bilateral exercise aimed at strengthening the interoperability of the two navies.



"The U.S. Navy and ROK Navy have a water-tight, iron clad relationship. This opportunity allows us to come together and exercise our interoperability and integration as like-minded allies, with common commitment to the security and stability of the region," said Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, Task Force 70. "Our navies are demonstrating the ability to conduct combined operations, whenever and where ever required to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."



Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022 included communication exercises, air and missile defense interoperability, maritime interdiction and air defense serials, formation sailing, liaison officer exchanges, strike group integration, as well as scenarios that involved anti-submarine warfare and air wing operations. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosted several visitors from the ROKN to observe flight operations and the exercise events.



“Through this exercise, we were able to improve the combined ROK-US operations capabilities and further develop the bilateral interoperability. With the strong foundation of our alliance, both ROK and US navies will firmly maintain and promote the combined maritime defense posture,” said Rear Adm. Sangmin An, commander of ROKN MTF 7.



Units participating included USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and staffs of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, and replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO-198). Republic of Korea Navy surface ships included ROKS Sejong The Great (DDG 991), ROKS Marado (LPH 6112), and ROKS Munmu The Great (DDH 976) commanded by Maritime Task Flotilla Seven (MTF 7).



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.