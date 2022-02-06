220604-N-IR734-4826 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), along with Carrier Strike Group 5, guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), along with Republic of Korea Navy surface ships ROKS Sejong The Great (DDG 991), ROKS Marado (LPH 6112), and ROKS Munmu The Great (DDH 976) commanded by Maritime Task Flotilla Seven (MTF 7) steam in formation during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

