    Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022

    AT SEA

    06.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220602-N-LI114-1207 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2022) A Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Lynx helicopter, assigned to the ROK Navy landing platform-helicopter ROKS Marado (LPH 6112), and an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, fly in formation near the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2022. Carrier Strike Group Exercise is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy. This exercise allows our navies to refine operations and engagement to strengthen future cooperation while supporting the alliance that remains vital to the security interests of both nations and to stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

