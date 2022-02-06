Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update

Photo By Leon Roberts | A pelican flies over the water May 25, 2022, near a fishing boat on Lake Cumberland in...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | A pelican flies over the water May 25, 2022, near a fishing boat on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 2, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update.



The public workshops are 6 to 8:15 p.m. EDT, Monday, June 20, 2022, at Southern Middle School located at 200 Enterprise Drive, Somerset, Kentucky, 42501; and 6 to 8:15 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Russell County Auditorium and Natatorium Complex, located at 2167 US Highway 127, Russell Springs, Kentucky, 42642.



The purpose of these workshops is to provide stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to propose improvements to the current 2012 Shoreline Management Plan.



Biologist Brant Norris said that public ideas, comments, and requests received at these workshops helps Lake Cumberland meet their goal of effective and balanced long-range management of the shoreline resources of the lake.



Proposed changes to the plan include the potential opening of certain areas of shoreline to limited development to allow for responsible and reasonable expansion of community dock structures to meet the growing demand for additional moorage from the communities currently served by existing facilities.



A draft copy of the Shoreline Management Plan is posted on the USACE Digital Library at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/20637 and copies are being made available for review at both workshops.



Written comments and requests are accepted at the workshops or can be mailed to the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office at 855 Boat Dock Road in Somerset, Kentucky 42501. All mailed comments and requests must be received by the Resource Manager no later than Friday, July 22, 2022, to be considered.



Call the Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office at 606-679-6337 for more information about the public workshops and shoreline management plan update.



