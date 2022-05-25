A pelican flies over the water May 25, 2022, near a fishing boat on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7250489
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-EO110-1010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.22 MB
|Location:
|LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update
