Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update

A pelican flies over the water May 25, 2022, near a fishing boat on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

