Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update

    Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update

    LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A pelican flies over the water May 25, 2022, near a fishing boat on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:19
    Photo ID: 7250489
    VIRIN: 220525-A-EO110-1010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.22 MB
    Location: LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Public workshops set for Lake Cumberland Shoreline Management Plan update

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Lake Cumberland
    Shoreline Management Plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT