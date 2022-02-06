Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

Courtesy Photo | The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a closure notice June 2 for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a closure notice June 2 for all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on Marion Reservoir due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB). Testing conducted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment revealed extreme HAB levels at Marion Reservoir and the agency has issued a hazard advisory for the lake. see less | View Image Page

TULSA – The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a closure notice June 2 for all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on Marion Reservoir due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).



Testing conducted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment revealed extreme HAB levels at Marion Reservoir and the agency has issued a hazard advisory for the lake.



The USACE asks the public to avoid Marion Reservoir as well as the shoreline surrounding the lake. This closure will remain in effect until conditions improve to acceptable levels.



Exposure to HAB on the skin or through ingestion presents serious health risks and can be fatal for humans and animals.



The Marion Reservoir project office is in the process of canceling all reservations and closing all parks, boat ramps and public use areas on the lake. Those whose reservations were canceled will receive a full refund.



Recreation Closures

Reservations made via the Recreation.gov site will be fully refunded and will be processed as soon as possible. Visit the “Recreation Closures” page on the Tulsa District Website at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Park-and-Campground-Closures/ to track recreation closures at Tulsa District Lakes.



Learn More about HAB

The USACE relies upon tests conducted by state health and environmental agencies when making decisions about recreation closures related to HAB. For more information about HAB, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment HAB site at https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/777/Harmful-Algal-Blooms