Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

    Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

    Courtesy Photo | The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a closure notice June 2 for...... read more read more

    MARION, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA – The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a closure notice June 2 for all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on Marion Reservoir due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).

    Testing conducted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment revealed extreme HAB levels at Marion Reservoir and the agency has issued a hazard advisory for the lake.

    The USACE asks the public to avoid Marion Reservoir as well as the shoreline surrounding the lake. This closure will remain in effect until conditions improve to acceptable levels.

    Exposure to HAB on the skin or through ingestion presents serious health risks and can be fatal for humans and animals.

    The Marion Reservoir project office is in the process of canceling all reservations and closing all parks, boat ramps and public use areas on the lake. Those whose reservations were canceled will receive a full refund.

    Recreation Closures
    Reservations made via the Recreation.gov site will be fully refunded and will be processed as soon as possible. Visit the “Recreation Closures” page on the Tulsa District Website at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Park-and-Campground-Closures/ to track recreation closures at Tulsa District Lakes.

    Learn More about HAB
    The USACE relies upon tests conducted by state health and environmental agencies when making decisions about recreation closures related to HAB. For more information about HAB, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment HAB site at https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/777/Harmful-Algal-Blooms

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:14
    Story ID: 422052
    Location: MARION, KS, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    closure
    Algae
    Kansas
    HAB
    Marion Reservoir

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT