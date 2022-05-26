Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a closure notice June 2 for all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on Marion Reservoir due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).
Testing conducted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment revealed extreme HAB levels at Marion Reservoir and the agency has issued a hazard advisory for the lake.
