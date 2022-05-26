Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

    Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

    MARION, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a closure notice June 2 for all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on Marion Reservoir due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).
    Testing conducted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment revealed extreme HAB levels at Marion Reservoir and the agency has issued a hazard advisory for the lake.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7250483
    VIRIN: 220602-A-PO406-003
    Resolution: 756x1008
    Size: 697.97 KB
    Location: MARION, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Harmful Algal Bloom closes all recreation at Marion Reservoir

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    algae
    Kansas
    Marion
    HAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT