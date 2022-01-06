Universal Free School Lunch Ending June 30

Photo By Chris Ward | As USDA child nutrition COVID-19 waivers expire on June 30, free school lunches at...... read more read more Photo By Chris Ward | As USDA child nutrition COVID-19 waivers expire on June 30, free school lunches at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools outside the continental United States will end once the 2022-23 school year begins. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – As USDA child nutrition COVID-19 waivers expire on June 30, free school lunches at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools outside the continental United States will end once the 2022-23 school year begins. During the COVID-19 pandemic, students enrolled at DODEA schools received free reimbursable meals through the Student Meal Program operated by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Marine Corps Exchange and Navy Exchange Service Command.



Beginning next school year, elementary school lunch prices will be $3.50. Secondary school lunches will be available for $3.75. Breakfast for all grades will be $2.00. Per federal guidelines, families qualifying for the Free and Reduced Meal Program will pay $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch. Breakfast may not be offered at all DoDEA locations.



The Student Meal Program offers meals, on a break-even basis, in accordance with the United States Department of Agriculture’s nutrition standards. Whole grains, lean proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables and low-fat milk are offered on a daily basis.



Families may apply for free or reduced-price meals beginning on July 15, 2022. Families must reapply each year for free and reduced-price meal eligibility and can apply anytime during the year. All families are encouraged to apply.



For more information on the School Meal Program visit www.myNavyExchange.com/smp or https://www.aafes.com/about-exchange/school-lunch-program/.



--30--

About AAFES:

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.





About MCX

The Marine Corps Exchange is one part of the Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) family of programs that support and enhance the operational readiness, war fighting capabilities, and life quality of Marines, their families, retirees and civilians. MCCS is valued by leadership as being a user-friendly and a responsive single portal that provides constant and unwavering support to Marines and their families throughout their entire service or affiliation with the United States Marine Corps. MCCS delivers goods and services at over 2,250 facilities with a staff of more than 12,000 employees worldwide. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.



About NEXCOM

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is one of 11 commands under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). NEXCOM oversees seven business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. NEXCOM's mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists, veterans, DoD civilians and families. Since 1946, NEXCOM has given over $3.7 billion to support Navy MWR. Shop online at myNavyExchange.com.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Chris Ward, 214-312-3861 or wardchr@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange