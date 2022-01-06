Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Universal Free School Lunch Ending June 30

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    As USDA child nutrition COVID-19 waivers expire on June 30, free school lunches at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools outside the continental United States will end once the 2022-23 school year begins.

    This work, Universal Free School Lunch Ending June 30, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

