Savings on Top of Savings! New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases May 19 to June 2

Photo By Marisa Conner | New MILITARY STAR cardholders save 15% on first-day purchases when they sign up and...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | New MILITARY STAR cardholders save 15% on first-day purchases when they sign up and use a new account May 19 to June 2. The savings is on top of everyday card discounts like 5 cents off every gallon of gas and 10% off at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants. Plus, cardholders earn rewards points on nearly every purchase. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In addition to the everyday savings shoppers enjoy when using the MILITARY STAR® card, new accountholders can save 15% on all purchases made the first day.



From May 19 to June 2, military shoppers who sign up and use their new MILITARY STAR account will receive the higher discount instead of the regular 10% discount.



The first-day savings is in addition to the card’s everyday discounts, such as 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations and 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants. The fuel discount is also available at select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.



Shoppers also earn rewards points on nearly every purchase and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card via email every time they earn 2,000 points.



“MILITARY STAR continues to be a consistent way for military shoppers to save,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Whether earning rewards, saving on food and fuel or enjoying 15% off first-day purchases, members of the military community get a bigger bang for their buck when they use their MILITARY STAR card.”



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



When members of the military community shop the Exchange, they’re not just saving—they’re giving back. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange