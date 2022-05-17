New MILITARY STAR cardholders save 15% on first-day purchases when they sign up and use a new account May 19 to June 2. The savings is on top of everyday card discounts like 5 cents off every gallon of gas and 10% off at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants. Plus, cardholders earn rewards points on nearly every purchase.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 13:47 Photo ID: 7201478 VIRIN: 220517-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 2500x2500 Size: 2.67 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Savings on Top of Savings! New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases May 19 to June 2, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.