Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Savings on Top of Savings! New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases May 19 to June 2

    Savings on Top of Savings! New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases May 19 to June 2

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    New MILITARY STAR cardholders save 15% on first-day purchases when they sign up and use a new account May 19 to June 2. The savings is on top of everyday card discounts like 5 cents off every gallon of gas and 10% off at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants. Plus, cardholders earn rewards points on nearly every purchase.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 13:47
    Photo ID: 7201478
    VIRIN: 220517-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 2500x2500
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savings on Top of Savings! New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases May 19 to June 2, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Savings on Top of Savings! New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases May 19 to June 2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    the Exchange
    MILITARY STAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT