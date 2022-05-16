Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCR named CFC Agency of the Year in its region

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Story by Catherine Hopkins 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, won the 2021 Combined Federal Campaign Agency of the Year Award for the South Central Virginia and Albermarle Bay areas.

    The campaign began in October 2021 and closed Jan. 15, 2022. Employees raised close to $93,000.

    The slogan for this year’s campaign was “You Can be the Face of Change.”

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. David Sanford shared the news with the DSCR/DLA Aviation workforce in a March message.

    “Our DSCR workforce lived up to that slogan,” said Sanford. “Our workforce never ceases to amaze me not only with your commitment to the warfighter, but also your commitment to making a difference in the community. I am proud to be part of this team!”

    Sanford thanked DSCR’s CFC chairwoman Christie Duke, a program analyst in the Command Programs Branch of the DLA Aviation Command Support Directorate, co-chair Anna Paz, a supervisory customer relationship specialist in the Army Customer Facing Division of the DLA Aviation Customer Operations Directorate and the many volunteer keyworkers who made this year a success by keeping employees fully engaged through virtual events, informative emails and reminders of how to give.

    Duke said she couldn’t have run the campaign without the volunteers, many of whom have volunteered in years past and Paz’ priceless assistance as co-chair for the second year.

    “To be recognized as ‘Agency of the Year’ is the pinnacle of all our keyworkers’ hard work and passion,” said Duke. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team … Since it was the 60th anniversary of the CFC, it makes this award that much sweeter!”

