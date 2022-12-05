DSCR named CFC Agency of the Year in its region

Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, Combined Federal Campaign co-chairperson Anna Paz, left, and chairperson Christie Duke led the 2021 DSCR campaign which earned the agency the 2021 Agency of the Year Award for the campaign’s South Central Virginia and Albemarle Bay areas. Paz is a supervisory customer relationship specialist in the Army Customer Facing Division of the DLA Aviation Customer Operations Directorate and Duke is a program analyst in the Command Programs Branch of the DLA Aviation Command Support Directorate (DLA Aviation graphic)

