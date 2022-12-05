Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCR named CFC Agency of the Year in its region

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Catherine Hopkins 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, Combined Federal Campaign co-chairperson Anna Paz, left, and chairperson Christie Duke led the 2021 DSCR campaign which earned the agency the 2021 Agency of the Year Award for the campaign’s South Central Virginia and Albemarle Bay areas. Paz is a supervisory customer relationship specialist in the Army Customer Facing Division of the DLA Aviation Customer Operations Directorate and Duke is a program analyst in the Command Programs Branch of the DLA Aviation Command Support Directorate (DLA Aviation graphic)

    Combined Federal Campaign
    DSCR
    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation
    DLA Aviation
    Defense Supply Center Richmond
    people and culture

