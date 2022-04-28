Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NC Guard Hosts African Military Law Forum Advisory Council

    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | Members of the African Military Law Forum Advisory Council pose at the North Carolina...... read more read more

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard hosted the African Military Law Forum Advisory Council at the NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 26 - 28, 2022.

    The conference, created by the United States Africa Command, brought African military legal advisors from several nations including Botswana, one of the NCNG State Partnership Program peers, and Nigeria, Cameroon, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Tunisia, Niger, Malawi, Burundi, and NCNG leaders including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffery Copeland, the NCNG Director of Joint Staff and retired Col. Rick Fay, NCNG Chief Counsel.

    “We are honored to have you here,” said Copeland.

    The forum gave all a chance to share their expertise in International, Operational, Administrative, and Civil Law.

    “The forum is very important, we see how each one (national legal experts) acts,” said Botswana Defense Force Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. MPho Churchill Mophuting.

    These events help military legal professionals promote adherence to the rule of law, systems of accountability, adherence to the Law of Armed Conflict, observance, respect, and protection of human rights, and the importance of military subordination to civilian authority.

    The gathering also announced the formation of the Women’s Peace and Security component to the ongoing forum.

    The AMLF is an organization composed of dedicated African legal professionals serving in the military or working in the Ministry of Defense or Ministry of Justice.

    Its goal is to bring together African military legal advisors from 54 African Nations to discuss legal topics of interest, propose model solutions, and exchange ideas on how to improve military operational adherence to the Rule of Law.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:12
    Story ID: 420516
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Guard Hosts African Military Law Forum Advisory Council, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council
    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Botswana
    AFRICOM
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    United States Africa Command
    Law of Armed Conflict
    African Military Law Forum Advisory Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT