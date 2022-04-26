Maj. Mike Sterling, North Carolina National Guard State Partnership Director, greets Botswana Defence Force Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. MPho Churchill Mophuting at the African Military Law Forum Advisory Council at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 26 - 28, 2022. The conference, created by the United States Africa Command, brought African military legal advisors from several nations including Botswana, one of the NCNG State Partnership Program peers, and Nigeria, Cameroon, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Tunisia, Niger, Malawi, Burundi, and NCNG leaders including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffery Copeland, the NCNG Director of Joint Staff and retired Col. Rick Fay, NCNG Chief Counsel, to share their expertise in International, Operational, Administrative, and Civil law and to announce the formation of the Women’s Peace and Security component to the ongoing forum.

Date Taken: 04.26.2022
Location: RALEIGH, NC, US
This work, NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.