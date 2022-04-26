Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council [Image 10 of 11]

    NC Guard Hosts Africa Military Law Forum Advisory Council

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard hosts the African Military Law Forum Advisory Council at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 26 - 28, 2022. The conference, created by the United States Africa Command, brought African military legal advisors from several nations including Botswana, one of the NCNG State Partnership Program peers, and Nigeria, Cameroon, Namibia, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Tunisia, Niger, Malawi, Burundi, and NCNG leaders including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffery Copeland, the NCNG Director of Joint Staff and retired Col. Rick Fay, NCNG Chief Counsel, to share their expertise in International, Operational, Administrative, and Civil law and to announce the formation of the Women’s Peace and Security component to the ongoing forum.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:11
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    NC Guard Hosts African Military Law Forum Advisory Council

    Botswana
    AFRICOM
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    United States Africa Command
    African Military Law Forum Advisory Council

