220509-N-GP384-1176 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 9, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith, right, speaks with combat systems department Sailors and discusses their concerns and quality of life issues to aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

