    Army Reserve unit sets sights on Defender Europe 22

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson | Members of the 793rd Movement Control Team, pose prior to departing for Tapa, Estonia...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 793rd Movement Control Team will put their training to the test during DEFENDER-Europe 22’s Army Pre-Positioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) draw in Tapa, Estonia, beginning April 20.

    “We provide transit visibility of all equipment and personnel coming in, through and out of the European Theater,” said 1st Lt. Adrian White, commander of the 793rd Transportation Detachment.

    DEFENDER-Europe, an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries, is ramping up, and the 793rd MCT “Wolves” are prepared to demonstrate their capabilities as part of the total force.

    “The Wolves are always ready for a challenge,” said White. “Even though we are at half-capacity, the Soldiers I have now are strong, proficient and will get after any task or mission placed in their way.”

    With approximately seven months of command time so far, White expects his team to gain real-world experience during Defender Europe 22 that will prepare the unit for years to come.

    “My goal is to take the MCT to a Defender Europe 23 mission and run it from the beginning to end using all our organic equipment,” said White.

    The MCT, headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and subordinate to the 7th Mission Support Command, will provide direct support to the 330th Movement Control Battalion, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and the 510th Regional Support Group, from Sembach, Germany.

    MCTs are specialized groups, also known as transportation detachments, who employ expertise in multiple areas of movement control missions.

    The APS-2 issue in Estonia at the equipment configuration and hand-off area originated from the Dülmem APS-2 worksite in Germany under the command and control of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ArmyNewsWire

