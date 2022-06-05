U.S. Army Soldiers partake in a traditional dance with local Bulgarians during a celebration after the Sliven Strong Man Competition in Sliven, Bulgaria, May 6, 2022. The competition was inspired by Hadzhi Dimitar, a Bulgarian revolutionary who scaled a mountain with 43 liters of wine to resupply his unit. The U.S. is honored to participate in cultural events that strengthen ties with Bulgaria, a steadfast and gracious host to U.S. Army Soldiers, and to continue our long-term relationship with this strategic ally. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
