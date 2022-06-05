Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sliven Strong Man Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Sliven Strong Man Competition

    SLIVEN, BULGARIA

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers partake in a traditional dance with local Bulgarians during a celebration after the Sliven Strong Man Competition in Sliven, Bulgaria, May 6, 2022. The competition was inspired by Hadzhi Dimitar, a Bulgarian revolutionary who scaled a mountain with 43 liters of wine to resupply his unit. The U.S. is honored to participate in cultural events that strengthen ties with Bulgaria, a steadfast and gracious host to U.S. Army Soldiers, and to continue our long-term relationship with this strategic ally. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 05:23
    Photo ID: 7181697
    VIRIN: 220506-A-PD523-0029
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: SLIVEN, BG 
    This work, Sliven Strong Man Competition [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bulgaria
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Sliven
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

