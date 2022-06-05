Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB celebrates Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.06.2022

    Story by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The entire team at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade is extremely excited to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 6.

    To recognize and honor our spouses – all who serve selflessly alongside of us and contribute greatly to our strengths and successes – the Soldiers, Army civilians and local national employees assigned to the 405th AFSB want to send our combined, unremitted appreciation, respect and love to our spouses on Military Spouse Appreciation Day and every day.

    Since the early days of the Continental Army, military spouses have selflessly contributed to the strength of our Army by caring for and supporting their Soldiers. Army spouses make sacrifices alongside us during deployments, permanent changes of stations, long work days and during all the ever evolving uncertainties that come with Army service.

    The Soldiers, Army civilians and local national employees assigned to the 405th AFSB rely on our spouses for comfort, joy and stability. Our spouses display a tremendous amount of resilience and courage while adapting to constant change, new environments and all the rigors associated with Army life.

    Caring for our people is a major priority for the Army and for the 405th AFSB. The 405th AFSB is dutifully committed to improving the lives of our people, which includes our spouses and families. Together, we will continue to invest in our futures and faithfully ‘Support the Warrior’ with pride.

    Happy Military Spouse Appreciation Day!

    405th AFSB celebrates Military Spouse Appreciation Day

