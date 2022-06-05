Pictured here is just a fraction of the hundreds of spouses who are part of our 405th Army Field Support Brigade total team. To recognize and honor them, the Soldiers, Army civilians and local national employees assigned to the 405th AFSB send our appreciation, respect and love to them on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 6. (Graphic illustration by Cameron Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 00:57 Photo ID: 7178278 VIRIN: 220506-A-SM279-020 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 342.12 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB celebrates Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.