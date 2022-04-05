E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

E-3 Sentries from Tinker Air Force Base relocated to Minot Air Force Base due to severe weather in the area of central Oklahoma.
The seven aircraft and air crews moved to Minot Air Force Base as a part of normal weather relocation plans to mitigate the possibility of damage during a tornado watch at their home station.
For any questions, please contact Minot Public Affairs at 701-723-6212 or at v35bw.pa@us.af.mil or Tinker Public Affairs at 405-739-2026 or at 72abw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.
