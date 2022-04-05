E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan | An E-3 Sentry assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, also known as an airborne...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan | An E-3 Sentry assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, also known as an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, lands at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 04, 2022, as a part of a precautionary relocation effort due to severe weather warnings around the state of Oklahoma. U.S. Air Force planners typically maintain plans to minimize the impact of severe weather to aircraft and infrastructure, helping prevent damage to national assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan) see less | View Image Page