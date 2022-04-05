Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-3s from Tinker AFB relocated to Minot AFB

    220504-F-DA270-0071

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Evan Lichtenhan, Maj. Christopher Mesnard and Senior Airman Josh Strickland

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    E-3 Sentries from Tinker Air Force Base relocated to Minot Air Force Base due to severe weather in the area of central Oklahoma.
    The seven aircraft and air crews moved to Minot Air Force Base as a part of normal weather relocation plans to mitigate the possibility of damage during a tornado watch at their home station.
    For any questions, please contact Minot Public Affairs at 701-723-6212 or at v35bw.pa@us.af.mil or Tinker Public Affairs at 405-739-2026 or at 72abw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 00:11
