An E-3 Sentry assigned to Tinker Air Force Base Oklahoma, also known as an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, taxis at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 04, 2022, as a part of a precautionary relocation effort due to severe weather warnings around the state of Oklahoma. The E-3 Sentry/AWACS hosts an array of specialized capabilities, enabling it to detect, identify and track airborne forces far from the boundaries of the United States or other allied and partner countries while simultaneously directing friendly aircraft movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 00:21 Photo ID: 7175560 VIRIN: 220504-F-DA270-0047 Resolution: 5654x4523 Size: 0 B Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220504-F-DA270-0047 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.